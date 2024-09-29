Govt Sends Names Of 10 Geological Sites To ASI For Inclusion In World Heritage List

New Delhi: Names of 10 geological sites, sent to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for inclusion in the list of world heritage sites, are under scrutiny, the government has said. There are about 100 geo-heritage sites, out of which 32 have been recognised as National Geological Monuments. Unlike archaeological sites, there is no legislation to protect geo-heritage sites. But the Geo Heritage Sites and Geo-relics Bill, 2022, which aims to protect India's geological heritage, is under process, Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao said.



Speaking at an event here, Rao said that there are about 1,200 world heritage sites in the world, out of which 42 are in India and none of these are geological sites. "We need to work together," the secretary said and stressed on the recognition of at least two geoparks in coming years in India, Geological Survey of India (GSI) said in a statement.



India, Rao said, has excellent geo-heritage sites like Lonar crater in Maharashtra, Bhedaghat in Madhya Pradesh, Gandikota gorge in Andhra Pradesh. But these are known mostly as tourism sites and people are not aware of their geological importance. There is another global designation known as International Union of Geological Sciences (IUGS) sites and some of the sites have been recognised in Sikkim, he said.

All these recognitions should lead to benefits for common people and he requested UNESCO to provide support in getting recognition to some of the Indian sites as UNESCO Global Geopark. The UNESCO Global Geopark is the most recent UNESCO site designation that recognises sites that showcase not only the earth's geological past, but celebrate cultural connections to the land, becoming hubs of pride and economic growth for the people who call them home.



Adopted under the International Geopark Programme (IGGP) in 2015, UNESCO Global Geoparks recognise and preserve geological heritage of international significance, promoting sustainable development and enhancing local community engagement through geo-tourism and education. At present, there are 213 UNESCO Global Geoparks in 48 countries.