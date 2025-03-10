ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Seeks Parliament Nod To Spend Rs 51,463 Cr Extra In FY25

Gross additional spending sought by government is over Rs 6.78 lakh crore, of which Rs 6.27 lakh crore would be matched by savings and receipts.

File photo of new Parliament building (Sansad.in)
By PTI

Published : Mar 10, 2025, 8:04 PM IST

New Delhi: The government on Monday sought Parliament nod to spend a net additional Rs 51,462.86 crore in the current financial year ending March, with a large chunk going towards pension and subsidy fertiliser.

The gross additional spending sought by the government is over Rs 6.78 lakh crore, of which Rs 6.27 lakh crore would be matched by savings and receipts.

The net additional spending by the government would be Rs 51,462.86 crore in the current fiscal, as per the second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha. The additional expenditure includes Rs 14,100 crore to the department of fertilisers, including subsidies for urea and P&K fertiliser.

An additional allocation of Rs 13,449 crore has been provided for the pension of government employees, including Rs 7,000 crore towards the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). The total spending also includes a defence pension of Rs 8,476 crore and Rs 5,322 crore to the Department of Telecommunications.

An additional Rs 2,186 crore funds have been allocated to the agriculture department and Rs 3,722 crore to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for meeting additional expenditure to meet the resource gap.

