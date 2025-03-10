ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Seeks Parliament Nod To Spend Rs 51,463 Cr Extra In FY25

New Delhi: The government on Monday sought Parliament nod to spend a net additional Rs 51,462.86 crore in the current financial year ending March, with a large chunk going towards pension and subsidy fertiliser.

The gross additional spending sought by the government is over Rs 6.78 lakh crore, of which Rs 6.27 lakh crore would be matched by savings and receipts.

The net additional spending by the government would be Rs 51,462.86 crore in the current fiscal, as per the second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha. The additional expenditure includes Rs 14,100 crore to the department of fertilisers, including subsidies for urea and P&K fertiliser.