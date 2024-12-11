ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Removing Roadblocks In Path Of Youth By Introducing Reforms: PM Modi

New Delhi: The government is introducing reforms to remove roadblocks in the path of the country's youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told young innovators on Wednesday, asserting that the future of the world will be driven by innovation and knowledge.

Interacting with the innovators during the grand finale of the 'Smart India Hackathon (SIH)', the prime minister said the youth today is developing a feeling of ownership towards finding solutions for the country's challenges.

"India's strength is its innovative youth and technology power. We have introduced a new National Education Policy to nurture a scientific mindset. The government is removing roadblocks in the path of the country's youth by introducing reforms," Modi said while addressing more than 1,300 student teams via video conferencing.

"The future of the world will be driven by innovation and knowledge and India's youth today is developing a feeling of ownership towards finding solutions for the country's challenges," he added.

The seventh edition of the SIH concurrently began at 51 nodal centres nationwide on Wednesday. The Software Edition will run nonstop for 36 hours, while the Hardware Edition will continue from December 11 to 15.