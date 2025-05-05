ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Pushes For Inclusive Prison Infrastructure To Support Physically Challenged Inmates

New Delhi: With an aim to address the needs of prisoners, physically challenged prisoners, the Home Ministry has dashed off a letter to the States and Union Territories to implement ‘Accessibility Standards’ in prison infrastructure and amendments in the Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023.

The letter sent to the Chief Secretary of all States and UTs and DGPs stated that ‘Prisons’ being a ‘State-List’ subject, the State Governments and UT administrations are requested to incorporate several provisions in their respective Prison Acts and Rules, in line with the RPwD Act, 2016 for ensuring accessibility, inclusion, and appropriate care for prisoners with disabilities.

The Government of India had enacted the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPwD Act), 2016 with the objective of ensuring equality, dignity and inclusion for persons with disabilities.

In line with the provisions of the said Act and the Rules framed thereunder, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had formulated and notified the ‘Accessibility Standards and Guidelines’ for Police Stations, Prisons & Disaster Mitigation Centres’ on January 2, 2024.

These guidelines include ‘Standards for Modern Prison/ Jail Buildings’ wherein a national level architectural design for prisons equipped with accessible routes/pathways and ramps, parking, entrance to the building, corridors, toilets, doors, signage, etc., has been provided.

“Persons with disabilities, when incarcerated, may face marginalisation due to a lack of suitable accommodations in prisons and correctional facilities. Accessible prisons uphold the principles of dignity, equality and nondiscrimination, enabling inmates with disabilities to participate fully in prison life, access healthcare, rehabilitation and education on an equal basis with others.

It is therefore imperative to reimagine prisons as inclusive spaces that protect and promote the rights of all inmates, including those with disabilities,” the letter signed by Arun Sobti, Director, (Prison Reforms) said.

The letter, in possession of ETV Bharat, further stated that for addressing the needs of prisoners with disabilities, a new provision titled “Rights and Facilities for Prisoners with Disabilities” has been added under Section 55(B) in Chapter XXI - Miscellaneous of the Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023.

Non-Discrimination

"No prisoner shall be discriminated against on the grounds of being physically challenged. All physically challenged prisoners shall be entitled to equality, dignity and respect for their integrity on an equal basis with others."