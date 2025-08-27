Govt Proposes Urgent Measures to Prevent Elephant Deaths from Train Collisions

New Delhi: To address the increasing fatalities of elephants and other wildlife due to train collisions, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has launched a comprehensive report outlining targeted interventions.

Notably, India is home to nearly 60 per cent of the world’s wild elephant population. Collisions between elephants and trains pose a serious issue, resulting in fatalities among elephants and jeopardising human safety.

The MoEFCC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Railways, has implemented numerous initiatives to avert elephant fatalities on railway tracks, which include holding inter-ministerial meetings. The management of wildlife habitats, including elephant corridors, is primarily the responsibility of State governments and Union Territory administrations.

A total of 79 elephant casualties due to train collisions were reported across the country between 2020-21 and 2024-25, as per a recent data issued by the MoEFCC.

The comprehensive report titled "Suggested Measures to Mitigate Elephant and Other Wildlife Train Collisions on Vulnerable Railway Stretches in India" has been prepared after field surveys across 127 identified railway stretches spanning a total of 3,452.4 km, said the MoEFCC.

Based on the intensity of wildlife movement, 77 railway stretches covering 1,965.2 km across 14 States have been prioritised for mitigation along with site-specific interventions, it said.

The MoEFCC informed that the report containing the details of the identified stretches and the mitigation measures to address the issue of wildlife fatalities resulting from train collisions has also been shared with the State governments and the Ministry of Railways.

The proposed mitigation measures include 503 ramps and level crossings, 72 bridge extensions and modifications, 39 fencing, barricading, or trenching structures, 65 new underpasses, and 22 overpasses, totalling 705 structures, it said.

It may be mentioned that capacity-building workshops for Railway officials were conducted in 2023 and 2024 at the Wildlife Institute of India to sensitise them on various aspects of elephant conservation and protection.

Experts view

A wildlife expert lauded the Central government for its commitment to conservation of elephants and other wildlife by addressing the issue of wildlife fatalities due to train hits across the country.

Jalpan Rupapara, on Wednesday, told ETV Bharat, " I appreciate the initiative taken by the Central government to address the issue of elephant and other wildlife fatalities caused by train collisions. This major step shows the sensitivity and commitment of the Central government for the conservation of elephants and other wildlife in our country."

The wildlife expert also emphasised the reduction of train speed at certain railway stretches across the country to address this issue. "Suppose if you want to prevent the collision of wild elephants or any other wildlife, the reduction of the train is the single most important factor. However, it is not feasible everywhere. Because we have to give priority to public transport. Wherever it is possible, it should be followed," he said.

The wildlife expert, while mentioning the man-animal conflict, further said, "Educating the people around the protected area has a great role in reducing the man-animal conflict. It plays a big role in reducing man-animal conflict."