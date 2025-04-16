ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Plans To Take Up 50 Airport Development Projects In 5 Years

Efforts are being made holistically to develop the aviation ecosystem, including supporting airlines and scaling up flying training organisations, said Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam.

By PTI

Published : April 16, 2025 at 1:20 PM IST

New Delhi: The government plans to take up 50 airport development projects, including new airports, in the next five years as holistic efforts are being made to boost the country's aviation ecosystem. Currently, there are 159 operational airports in the country and the number has doubled compared to 74 in 2014.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam on Wednesday said efforts are being made in a holistic manner to develop the aviation ecosystem, including supporting airlines and scaling up flying training organisations. In five years, the plan is to have 50 airport development projects.

This will include new airports as well as significantly enhancing existing airports, he said. While emphasising that the government is focused on Public Private Partnership (PPP) for development of airports, the secretary said there is also a "well-oiled mechanism" for land acquisition for airport projects.

Land for airports are provided by the respective state governments. He was speaking at the ACI Asia Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly in the national capital. Airports Council International (ACI) represents airports.

An analysis by ACI Asia Pacific & Middle East showed that capital expenditure worth USD 240 billion will be required for brownfield and greenfield airports in the region. India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets.

