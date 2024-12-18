ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Plans To Make Agri Residue Burning Punishable Under Solid Waste Management Rules

New Delhi: The government plans to make open burning of agricultural waste punishable with a heavy fine and empower sanitation workers to impose penalties on individuals and establishments for unsegregated waste.

It is also focusing on improving waste management practices in rural areas, creating a robust monitoring system, and addressing legacy waste.

According to the draft Solid Waste Management Rules 2024 issued on December 9, the local body will be required to ensure there are no instances of "burning of agriculture and horticulture waste and levy heavy penalty on persons involved".

Objections and suggestions from stakeholders have been invited. The rules will come into force on October 1 next year. The Centre last month doubled the fine for farmers burning crop residue in view of poor air quality in the Delhi-NCR region in winter months.

Farmers with less than two acres of land now have to pay environmental compensation of Rs 5,000, up from Rs 2,500. And those with land between two and five acres are fined Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 5,000.