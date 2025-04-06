ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Plans Capacity Building Activities For Frontline Workers Of HPV Vaccination

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry is planning to roll out capacity building activities for frontline workers involved in administration of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination, sources said.

In her interim budget speech in 2024, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the government will encourage vaccination of girls in the age group of 9-14 years to prevent cervical cancer. According to sources, the Union Health Ministry has held several meetings and is working on a detailed strategy for the implementation of the same.

"Roll-out of capacity building activities for the frontline workers and IEC (information education and communications) activities for sensitisation purposes are being planned with respect to HPV vaccination," an official source said.

In June 2022, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) had recommended the introduction of HPV vaccine in the Universal Immunisation Programme for adolescent girls in the age group of 9-14 years.

Currently, vaccines by two manufacturers -- MSD Pharmaceuticals and Serum Institute of India -- are available in the Indian market. MSD Pharmaceuticals' Gardasil 4 vaccine and Serum Institute's Cervavac are quadrivalent vaccines that target four HPV sub-types -- 6, 11, 16 and 18.