ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Opens PM Gati Shakti Portal To Pvt Sector

New Delhi: The government on Monday said it has opened the PM Gati Shakti portal to the private sector to help them optimise last-mile delivery services and develop infrastructure-based applications.

This query-based web platform provides regulated access to selected non-sensitive data sets from the PM GatiShakti NMP (national master plan), enabling private entities, consultants, researchers, and citizens to leverage advanced analytics for infrastructure planning and investment decisions.

The PM Gati Shakti national master plan initiative was launched in October 2021 for the integrated and planned development of critical infrastructure projects to reduce logistics costs.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal launched the 'PM GatiShakti Public' through the Unified Geospatial Interface (UGI). Goyal said it is developed by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) and powered by the National Geospatial Data Registry (NGDR).

The platform allows users to access 230 approved data sets covering physical and social infrastructure assets, conduct site suitability analyses, connectivity mapping, alignment planning, compliance checks, and generate analytical reports based on pre-defined templates and user-defined criteria.

Users can also visualise multi-layered geospatial data, promoting better project design, inter-agency coordination, and private sector participation. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech on February 1, announced that the government will provide certain data and maps from the PM Gati Shakti portal to the private sector.

Using these data layers, like track length details, railway stations, dedicated freight corridors, good sheds, national and state highways/ district layers, multi-modal logistics parks, warehouses, and existing airports from different ministries, will help the private sector to optimise last-mile delivery services, developing infrastructure-based apps, smart city solutions and tech-driven logistics management.