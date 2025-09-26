ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Must Fulfil Legitimate Aspirations Of People Of Ladakh At The Very Earliest: Cong

Charred remains of a vehicle lies in the aftermath of violent clashes between demonstrators and police during a protest demanding statehood for Ladakh, outside BJP headquarters building, in Leh, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said the distress and anguish of the people of Ladakh must awaken the government's conscience, not just for even more talks but for actually fulfilling their legitimate aspirations in full measure at the very earliest. The opposition party's assertion comes after protests for statehood turned violent on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and 90 others injured.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said six years ago, the people of Ladakh had great expectations when the Union Territory of Ladakh was created but there has been massive disappointment and disenchantment. The people of Ladakh have seen their land and employment rights under severe threat, he said on X.

They have also seen the local administration and elected bodies taken over by the LG and the bureaucracy, Ramesh said. The people have seen only meetings after meetings on their legitimate demands for protection under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and for an elected legislature, he said.