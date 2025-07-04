ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Must Allow Discussion On India-China Ties In Parl To Build Consensus On Challenges Posed: Cong

Congress urges Modi government to discuss about India-China issues in Parliament and work on the challenges that China poses directly and through Pakistan.

Govt Must Allow Discussion On India-China Ties In Parl To Build Consensus On Challenges Posed: Cong
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh (ANI)
By PTI

Published : July 4, 2025 at 6:07 PM IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said the Narendra Modi government must agree to a discussion on India-China relations in Parliament so that a consensus can be built for a collective response to the geopolitical and economic challenges that the neighbouring country poses to India, directly and through Pakistan.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Capability Development and Sustenance) Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh has publicly confirmed what has been talked about ever since Operation Sindoor was halted abruptly at the intervention of US President Donald Trump.

"Lt Gen Singh has revealed some details of the extraordinary ways by which China helped the Pakistan Air Force. This is the same China which completely destroyed the status quo in Ladakh five years ago but to which Prime Minister Modi gave a public clean chit on June 19, 2020," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"For five years, the INC has been demanding a discussion on the full gamut of India-China relations in the Parliament. The Modi government has consistently refused to have such a debate. The INC will continue to make this demand in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament, scheduled to commence on July 21, 2025," he added.

"The Modi government must agree at least now so that a consensus can be built for a collective response to the geopolitical and economic challenges that China poses to India -- directly and through Pakistan. Recently, China organised a trilateral meet with Pakistan and Bangladesh in Kunming. India's trade deficit with China is at record highs. The border agreement arrived at is not a restoration of the status quo," Ramesh said.

The Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on July 21 and the Congress will strongly raise the demand for a discussion on India-China relations, especially in the wake of China coming out openly in support of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

