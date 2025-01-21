Govt Mulls Regulatory Sandbox For Advanced Air Mobility Solutions

Greater Noida: The civil aviation ministry is looking to have a regulatory sandbox for advanced air mobility solutions that will also help address urban congestion. Emphasising that the time for electric air mobility has come, Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam on Tuesday said, "Our doors are open to promote and support advanced air mobility".

He was speaking at the International Conference on Air Mobility in Greater Noida which was organised by the civil aviation ministry and industry body CII. Advanced air mobility solutions include eVTOLs (electric Vertical Take Off Landing) aircraft. For advanced air mobility, the secretary said, "We are looking at a regulatory sandbox within India". It will help entities working on R&D activities as well as developing solutions.

Officials from the DGCA have started field visits to firm up sites where the trials and other activities related to advanced air mobility. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set up six working groups related to various aspects of advanced air mobility.

At the conference, DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said it is looking at work being done by EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) as well as in Singapore and Dubai with respect to airspace management, infrastructure development and regulatory framework for advanced air mobility. According to the secretary, advanced air mobility solutions will help address congestion in urban areas.

Vualnam also said the country is projected to have 350 airports and 350 crore air passengers by 2047. There is a strong foundation for airport infrastructure in the country, he added. Currently, there are more than 150 airports in India, which is one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.