ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Mulls New Initiatives to Curb Stubble Burning to Combat Delhi Air Pollution

Efforts are on to strengthen collaboration between state and central agencies to reach farmers more effectively to reduce crop residue burning in Delhi surroundings.

Representational
Representational (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 54 seconds ago

New Delhi: In a bid to tackle Delhi’s severe annual pollution problem, a high-level virtual meeting was held here today. The meeting was attended by Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Chaudhary, agricultural ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, and other senior officials from these states.

Officials shared that crop residue burning in Punjab has reduced by 35% this year, and by 21% in Haryana. Since 2017, incidents of stubble burning have decreased by over 51%, yet continued vigilance is essential. State representatives reported they are closely monitoring crop residue burning through designated nodal officers, following the Supreme Court’s directives, and launching awareness campaigns.

The practice of crop residue burning not only degrades soil health by killing essential organisms but also reduces soil fertility. Efforts are underway to promote awareness campaigns and strengthen the collaboration between state and central agencies to reach farmers more effectively.

The central government has distributed over 300,000 crop management machines at subsidized rates to support farmers for sustainable stubble disposal. For smaller farmers, Custom Hiring Centers are helping provide access to these machines, enabling them to turn crop residue into compost rather than burning it.

The meeting also highlighted the promotion of bio-decomposers and the development of a mapping system to channel crop residue to nearby industries for sustainable use. Additional discussions focused on curbing pollution from other sources, like firecracker use, to mitigate its environmental impact.

Participants resolved to intensify their collective efforts to safeguard the environment and ensure that pollution remains in check, protecting public health and preserving air quality.

New Delhi: In a bid to tackle Delhi’s severe annual pollution problem, a high-level virtual meeting was held here today. The meeting was attended by Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Chaudhary, agricultural ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, and other senior officials from these states.

Officials shared that crop residue burning in Punjab has reduced by 35% this year, and by 21% in Haryana. Since 2017, incidents of stubble burning have decreased by over 51%, yet continued vigilance is essential. State representatives reported they are closely monitoring crop residue burning through designated nodal officers, following the Supreme Court’s directives, and launching awareness campaigns.

The practice of crop residue burning not only degrades soil health by killing essential organisms but also reduces soil fertility. Efforts are underway to promote awareness campaigns and strengthen the collaboration between state and central agencies to reach farmers more effectively.

The central government has distributed over 300,000 crop management machines at subsidized rates to support farmers for sustainable stubble disposal. For smaller farmers, Custom Hiring Centers are helping provide access to these machines, enabling them to turn crop residue into compost rather than burning it.

The meeting also highlighted the promotion of bio-decomposers and the development of a mapping system to channel crop residue to nearby industries for sustainable use. Additional discussions focused on curbing pollution from other sources, like firecracker use, to mitigate its environmental impact.

Participants resolved to intensify their collective efforts to safeguard the environment and ensure that pollution remains in check, protecting public health and preserving air quality.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHIPOLLUTIONSTUBBLE BURNINGCROP BURNINGDELHI POLLUTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.