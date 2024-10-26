ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Mulls New Initiatives to Curb Stubble Burning to Combat Delhi Air Pollution

New Delhi: In a bid to tackle Delhi’s severe annual pollution problem, a high-level virtual meeting was held here today. The meeting was attended by Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Chaudhary, agricultural ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, and other senior officials from these states.

Officials shared that crop residue burning in Punjab has reduced by 35% this year, and by 21% in Haryana. Since 2017, incidents of stubble burning have decreased by over 51%, yet continued vigilance is essential. State representatives reported they are closely monitoring crop residue burning through designated nodal officers, following the Supreme Court’s directives, and launching awareness campaigns.

The practice of crop residue burning not only degrades soil health by killing essential organisms but also reduces soil fertility. Efforts are underway to promote awareness campaigns and strengthen the collaboration between state and central agencies to reach farmers more effectively.