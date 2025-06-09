ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Makes Masks Compulsory For Puri Rath Yatra 2025

A meeting was held by Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan in Puri Town Hall to deliberate on the safe conduct of the ritual amid Covid-19 cases.

Odisha law minister Prithviraj Harichandran at the meeting in the Puri Town Hall on Monday.
Odisha law minister Prithviraj Harichandran at the meeting in the Puri Town Hall on Monday. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 9, 2025 at 4:15 PM IST

Bhubaneshwar: Odisha law minister Prithviraj Harichandan advised the devotees willing to take part in the upcoming Rath Yatra in Puri to compulsorily wear masks as a precaution. Although the Centre is yet to issue any Covid-19 guidelines, Harichandra, in a coordination meeting on Rath Yatra 2025 at the Puri Town Hall on Monday, decided to disallow people with cold from the Rath Yatra, given the rising number of cases in the state.

"We are informing through various advertisements to follow the general rules of Covid-19. We will issue an advisory regarding this further. We request every devotee to wear masks to avoid any disaster," he said.

The meeting was attended by ministers, secretaries, public representatives, intellectuals and temple servants. Discussions were held in the meeting on matters such as chariot construction, wood supply, chariot ropes, policy formulation, chariot pulling, health services, drinking water supply, electricity, sewage, road transport, railway transport, road crossing repair, telephone system, maintenance of peace and order, supply of essential goods and cultural programs. Similarly, there was a discussion on the organisation of a safe Rath Yatra amid the fear of Covid-19 infection.

"There are currently 49 Covid-19 cases, which is very low for infection. But seeing the large gathering in the Rath Yatra, those who have symptoms of Covid-19 should stay away from crowded places. Similarly, people suffering from various chronic diseases should also avoid the procession. People must maintain hygiene and wash their hands frequently," Health Secretary Aswathy S said.

