Govt Lists Income-Tax Bill, 2025 For Introduction In LS On Thursday

New Delhi: The government has listed a bill to consolidate and amend the law relating to income tax for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

According to the agenda circulated by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Income-Tax Bill, 2025.

The much-anticipated Bill will replace terminologies like assessment and the previous year with easier-to-understand 'tax year' as part of a move to simplify language while removing provisos and explanations.