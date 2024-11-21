ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Lists 16 Bills Including Waqf Bill For Winter Session Of Parliament

New Delhi: As Parliament gears up for a stormy start next week over the Adani issue, the government has listed 16 bills, including one to amend the waqf law and five new ones, for the winter session.

The five new draft legislations include the one to set up a cooperative university, the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya.

The bills pending in the Lok Sabha include the Waqf (Amendment) Bill which has been listed for consideration and passage after the joint committee of the two Houses submits its report to the Lok Sabha. The panel is mandated to submit its report on the last day of the first week of the winter session.

Opposition members on the panel are demanding an extension in the timeline to submit its report. They have alleged that committee chair Jagdambika Pal, a BJP MP, is bulldozing the committee meetings and has sought the intervention of Speaker Om Birla.

The presentation, discussion and voting on the First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2024-25 has also been listed. The session concludes on December 20.

The other bill listed by the government for introduction, consideration and passage is the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill to enhance the pecuniary (defined as the monetary value of a case) appellate jurisdiction of Delhi district courts from the existing Rs 3 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.