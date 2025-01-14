Govt Launches National Turmeric Board To Support Farmers

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, inaugurated the National Turmeric Board at Vanijya Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday for the welfare of cultivators across 20 states.

The government has appointed Palle Ganga Reddy as its first chairperson. The headquarters of the Board has been set up in Nizamabad. The launch of the National Turmeric Board coincides with an auspicious day of Makar Sankranti celebrations across the country.

Piyush Goyal highlighted that representatives from various ministries will be part of the National Turmeric Board in the coming days. Representatives from exporters and producers' bodies will also be included on the Board. The Minister also mentioned that the government will aim to avoid any duplication of structure with other boards, such as the Spices Board and other related boards.

Referring to turmeric as the 'Golden Spice,' the minister emphasised that the newly formed Board will pay special attention to the welfare of turmeric farmers across 20 states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, and others. He pointed out the immense potential for increasing turmeric production in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and added that the formation of the Turmeric Board will help boost the income of turmeric producers in the country.

The Minister noted that this new Board will also promote research and development of new turmeric products and will look into the value addition of products related to turmeric for marketing abroad. The Board will also look into creating awareness on the essential and medical properties of turmeric, ways to increase its yield and boost logistics and supply chain to foster trade into newer markets, he said.

Goyal highlighted that the Board will ensure quality and safety standards of turmeric production and exports. He said that last year, 2023-24, an area of 3.05 lakh hectare was under turmeric cultivation in India with a production of 10.74 lakh tonnes. India contributes to over 70 percent of global turmeric production, he said adding that 30 varieties of turmeric are produced in the country.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Arvind Dharmapuri, MP Nizamabad were also present at the event.

In addition to the chairperson of the Board, representatives of Ministry of AYUSH, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Department of Commerce have also been nominated. Representatives from the top two turmeric growing states of Maharashtra and Telangana and from Meghalaya, which is famous for its Lakadong Turmeric, will be part of the Board. States will be represented on the Board by rotation.

The National Turmeric Board will provide leadership, augment efforts and facilitate coordination with other Government Departments/Agencies in matters pertaining to the turmeric sector and facilitate the overall growth and development of the Turmeric sector in the country. It will help in focusing on the efforts of tapping the vast potential that exists for increasing trade of turmeric and its products, especially in view of the health and wellness benefits of turmeric.

India is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric in the world. It has more than 62 percent share of world trade. During 2023-24, 1.62 lakh tonnes of turmeric and turmeric products valued at 226.5 million USD was exported.