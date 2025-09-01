ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Launches 'Lab to Land' Initiative To Connect Farmers With Modern Agricultural Technologies

New Delhi: In a bid to provide upgraded information about modern technology and advanced farming methods to the farmers, the government will again reach out to the farmers who live in remote area villages with a concept “Lab to Land” from October 3.

Under this arrangement, scientists will visit villages to disseminate knowledge of modern farming methods during the Rabi crop season. Assuring the farmers about providing better help to them, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, “Various teams of scientists will inform the farmers about new techniques and advanced farming measures, and this campaign will not only connect the farmers with new technologies but will also teach them practical ways to increase production and reduce costs.”

He continued, "About 16,000 scientists are doing research in laboratories across the country, but the benefits were not reaching the farmers. Earlier, the lab was not connected to the land, and scientists were not introduced to the farmers. Therefore, the expected improvement in the agriculture sector was not possible, so under this thinking, the government has formed 2,170 teams and sent scientists directly among the farmers. This initiative will continue in future as well,” Chauhan added.

Explaining the benefits of the initiative, RS Bana, senior scientist, ICAR-IARI, told ETV Bharat, “Although the official data regarding the campaign during the Kharif is yet to come out, it has helped the farmers a lot. They are now aware of soil health, the use of accurate quantities of fertiliser, water, and healthy seeds during sowing. In fact, various farmers are adopting modern technologies to increase their production.”