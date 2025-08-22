Govt Launches Entrepreneurship Programme for Transgender Economic Uplift

New Delhi: In a major move towards uplifting the transgender community, the Central government has announced plans to organise Entrepreneurship Development Programmes across the country.

The idea behind the move is to foster their economic empowerment, especially considering the hardships they face in securing stable employment. Amid a sustained campaign for transgender rights, they still face discrimination and limited access to job opportunities.

To ensure rehabilitation of transgender persons, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has launched Support for Marginalized Individual for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE) scheme, sub-scheme ‘Central Sector Scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Welfare of Transgender Persons’.

18 entrepreneurship development programmes across India

One aspect of the scheme is to enable transgender individuals to achieve self-reliance by providing them with economic empowerment through self-employment. According to the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in the line of same, it has planned to organize 18 Entrepreneurship Development Programmes across the country, on pilot basis, to train 1,800 transgender persons.

One such Entrepreneurship Development Programme started in the national capital on Thursday. The 15 days programme kicked off at Garima Greh (shelter home for transgender persons) at Dabri, it said.

The training programme sponsored by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment under SMILE(TG) scheme and is being implemented by National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), will train 25 transgender persons during this programme.

What the training module offers

The training programme will include sessions on business opportunity identification, market survey, entrepreneurship support ecosystem, financial aid support schemes for startups, entrepreneurial accounting and taxation, procedure and formalities for bank, regulatory compliances, as per the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

A field visit to incubation centre of National Small Industries Corporation(NSIC) also have been planned during the training. The trainees will prepare a business plan by the end of the training session and they will be connected with the banks for financial support to setup their enterprise. They further will be provided handholding support for next 6 months to track and monitor the sustenance of their enterprise, it said.

Notably, transgender certificate and ID cards are necessary to avail benefits of any government facilities. This grant's legal recognition of a person's self-identified gender. This also ensures their dignity as it is an official document which is accepted across the country.

The certificate and identity cards issued to transgender persons through the National Portal for Transgender Persons stood at 23,811 till December 19, 2024, as per the data of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Activists applaud government initiative

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Transgender rights activist Kalki Subramaniam on Friday lauded the government for the initiative to organize the Entrepreneurship Development Programme stating that it will empower the transgender persons.

"The Entrepreneurship Development Program will help both educated and school drops out from the less privileged transgender community is across India. I welcome this initiative because it empowers both the urban and the rural less privilege transgender communities with all the necessary tools and information that will help the communities to start a venture without any hesitation and with confidence," Subramaniam said.

Asserting that one of the serious difficulties the transgender community faces is from the bank, the transgender rights activist said, "They usually hesitate to give loans to the community. The move by Reserve Bank to include transgender persons in the priority section lending is going to greatly benefit the transgender community."

Subramaniam, who is also the southern states' representative of National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP) further said, "NGOs and community representatives and activists have a huge role to play to connect the transgender community with government initiatives and organizations to make sure that the communities are 100 percent benefited from this important scheme. Transgender card is important vote for this program as well as the health card. So it becomes necessity that we activists educate the community on the scheme and guide them to access it."