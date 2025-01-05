ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Launches 2 Special Categories Visas For International Students

New Delhi: India has launched two special category visa for international students intending to pursue higher education in academic institutions in the country.

The 'e-student visa' and 'e-student-x' visa have been introduced by the Ministry of Home Affairs and all applicants will have to use the 'Study in India' (SII) portal launched by the government, officials said.

The e-student visa facility can be availed by eligible foreign students registered on the SII portal while e-student-x visa is offered to the dependents of those holding e-student visas, they said.

The SII portal facilitates the admission process of international students who wish to pursue either long-term or short-term courses in India.

Students will need to apply for a visa separately on the portal https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/ but the authenticity of their application will be checked by SII ID.

Hence it is mandatory for students to apply to Indian higher educational institutions through SII website, the officials said.

Students may apply for the visa after receiving an admission offer letter from any of the SII partner institutes.

The e-student visa will be granted to such foreign nationals who obtain admission to studying in India and who wish to pursue such studies, regular, full-time, courses of under graduate, post graduation, PhD and such other formal programmes at educational institutes duly recognised by the statutory and regulatory body in India, the officials said.

Student visas are issued for up to five years, depending on the duration of the course. They can also be extended in India.