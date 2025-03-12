Govt Issues Guidelines As Kerala Gears Up For ‘Attukal Pongala’

Thiruvananthapuram: Attukal Pongala, the annual festival held at the famous Attukal Sri Bhagavathi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, will take place on Thursday, with a large gathering of devotees from within the state and outside to offer Pongala. The government has announced that all preparations for the event are complete.

The ritual will begin at 10.15 am with the lighting of the fire in a traditional stove in front of the temple by Brahmasree Parameswaran Vasudevan Bhattathiripad, the chief priest. From there, the flame will spread to thousands of stoves around the temple, covering a wide area up to several kilometers.

The offering (Nivedyam) will take place at 1.15 pm, followed by the procession with the flag (Kuthiyottam) and the ritual of lighting the torch (Chooralkuthal) at 7.45 pm. Other important rituals include the night procession (Purathezunnallippu) at 11.15 pm and the early morning procession (Ithazunnallippu) at 8 am have been lined up. The festival will conclude with the Kuruthi Tharpanam (ritual offering) at 1 am.

Attukal Pongala is celebrated as the largest gathering of women devotees in the world, a distinction recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records. The temple is also known as the "Shabarimala for women".

Health Minister Veena Geroge said extensive healthcare services have been lined up in connection with the Pongala festival. In addition to well-equipped medical teams, special heat clinics have been set up at selected primary health centers and major hospitals to treat those suffering from heat-related issues.

These clinics will be equipped with coolers, fans, blankets, ice packs, IV fluids, ORS and creams to address problems related to heat exposure. Medical teams will be stationed at key locations, and there will be 10 emergency medical teams, including ambulances, offering assistance throughout the event. The 24-hour control room at the district medical office will coordinate the response to any emergencies.

The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College will serve as the nodal center for critical emergencies. Additionally, special beds and emergency care facilities have been set up at major private hospitals. To ensure the safety of the participants, 11 ambulances from the 108 service, bike-first responders, ICU ambulances and ambulances from various departments and private hospitals will also be available. The Food Safety Department has also set up a control room and special squads to monitor food safety, and food security checks have been strengthened.

Safety Guidelines for Devotees

Due to the increasing heat, it is advised that devotees drink water regularly, even if they don't feel thirsty, to avoid dehydration. Eating fruits with high water content can help prevent dehydration. In case of exhaustion, headaches, dizziness or difficulty breathing, they should move to a shaded area and seek medical help. They have been advised to wear loose cotton clothing and cover their heads with hats or cloths to avoid direct sunlight. They need to wash their hands, face and limbs regularly and keep children away from fire.

Precautions

Avoid wearing clothes that could easily catch fire.

Be extra cautious to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby stoves.

Keep a bucket of water nearby.

If your clothes catch fire, don't panic and run; immediately use water to extinguish the flames.

Seek help from nearby volunteers.

In case of burn injuries, provide first aid immediately, but avoid using unnecessary creams on the affected area.

If necessary, seek medical attention.

About Attukal Pongala

It is a 10-day festival celebrated annually at Attukal Bhagavathy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram and is dedicated to Attukal Bhagavathy, also known as Goddess Kannaki or Bhadrakali. It falls in February or March. Pongala, which means 'to boil over', is the ritual in which women prepare sweet payasam (a pudding made from rice, jaggery, coconut and plantains) and offer it to the Goddess or 'Bhagavathy'.

The Legend

Attukal Pongala is believed to have originated from a legend where women offered Pongala to appease the anger of the goddess, who had burnt down the city of Madhura (the story of the wrath of the goddess Kannaki). There is also a legend that after slaying Mahishasura, the goddess appeared before the devotees, and women offered Pongala as a token of their devotion. The ritual of offering Pongala is believed to help women achieve the fulfillment of their desires by performing the ritual with purity and devotion in front of the goddess, Attukalamma, who is considered the bestower of all wishes.

The primary stuff used for preparing the Pongala are new clay pots (man-kalam), rice, jaggery and coconut. It is believed that the man-kalam, representing the earth, combines with other elements like air, water, sky and fire — the five elements (panchabhutas), which transforms the Pongala offering into a sacred ritual. The festival begins on the ninth day when the Puranami (full moon) and the festival day coincide.