Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines For Aquaculture Under CAA

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure protection from disease-causing pathogens, the Ministry of Fisheries has issued guidelines for aquaculture under the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA) titled 'Safeguards and Regulations for operation of hatcheries for indigenous shrimp'.

As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry, the farms will have to establish biosecurity measures such as fencing, setting up reservoir ponds for water treatment, bird-scare, separate implements for each of the ponds, and be managed by personnel who are trained or experienced in the management of biosecurity measures.

As per the notification, bio-secured facility means a coastal aquaculture unit carrying on coastal aquaculture activity by adopting such biosecurity measures to ensure freedom from disease-causing pathogens. Biosecurity means any measure or strategy or integrated approach adopted to analyse, manage and prevent the risk of introduction or spread of harmful organisms, including viruses and bacteria, within the coastal aquaculture unit and to minimise the risk of transmission of infectious diseases.

Highlighting the importance of the guidelines, Dr JK Jena, Deputy Director General (Fisheries Science), told ETV Bharat, "Good management practice is necessary these days as the disease is most dangerous factor for production. The guidelines are important because disease risk is increasing and farmers have to follow some precautions to grow product disease-free."

"We are also bringing some guidelines for fish farmers regarding biosecurity, and use of pond waters which will help curb the spread of disease from one pond to another and one place to other," he said.

A senior official of the Ministry of Fisheries told ETV Bharat, "Some amendments were made in Coastal Aquaculture Authority Act last year following which the guideline has been issued to implement the Act."

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Umang Bhai, a fisherman from Gujarat, said, "Fish farmers have to follow set guidelines to keep their products free from pathogens. In fact, the government has provided an App where fish farmers can highlight their fish-related problems. After receiving information, specialists from a nearby research centre come to the live location and examine the issue carefully."

Another fisherman, Arjun Bhai Parmar said, "These guidelines have been issued for pond fish farmers as they have to follow the rules to keep their product disease-free."

Norms And Regulations For Approval And Operation Of Farms:

Eligibility criteria for farms: Aquaculture farmers need to submit an application in Form I of the said rules to the Sub-Divisional Level Committee or District-Level Committee concerned, duly enclosing the required documents as specified in the Schedule II of the said rules, along with payment of registration fee as specified in the Schedule I of the said rules, for registration of farms of indigenous shrimp in accordance with the procedure laid down in rule 9 of the said rules.

The inspection team authorised by the Authority will inspect the farm as per the procedure laid down in rule 10 of the said rules. Based on its recommendation regarding the suitability of the facility for farming of indigenous shrimp, applications shall be processed by the Secretary of the Authority, for consideration of the Authority for registering the farms for farming of indigenous shrimp.

