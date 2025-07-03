Centre Issues Fresh Guidelines For Aquaculture Under CAA

By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: In a bid to ensure protection from disease-causing pathogens, the Ministry of Fisheries has issued guidelines for aquaculture under the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA) titled 'Safeguards and Regulations for operation of hatcheries for indigenous shrimp'.
As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry, the farms will have to establish biosecurity measures such as fencing, setting up reservoir ponds for water treatment, bird-scare, separate implements for each of the ponds, and be managed by personnel who are trained or experienced in the management of biosecurity measures.
As per the notification, bio-secured facility means a coastal aquaculture unit carrying on coastal aquaculture activity by adopting such biosecurity measures to ensure freedom from disease-causing pathogens. Biosecurity means any measure or strategy or integrated approach adopted to analyse, manage and prevent the risk of introduction or spread of harmful organisms, including viruses and bacteria, within the coastal aquaculture unit and to minimise the risk of transmission of infectious diseases.
Highlighting the importance of the guidelines, Dr JK Jena, Deputy Director General (Fisheries Science), told ETV Bharat, "Good management practice is necessary these days as the disease is most dangerous factor for production. The guidelines are important because disease risk is increasing and farmers have to follow some precautions to grow product disease-free."
"We are also bringing some guidelines for fish farmers regarding biosecurity, and use of pond waters which will help curb the spread of disease from one pond to another and one place to other," he said.
A senior official of the Ministry of Fisheries told ETV Bharat, "Some amendments were made in Coastal Aquaculture Authority Act last year following which the guideline has been issued to implement the Act."
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Umang Bhai, a fisherman from Gujarat, said, "Fish farmers have to follow set guidelines to keep their products free from pathogens. In fact, the government has provided an App where fish farmers can highlight their fish-related problems. After receiving information, specialists from a nearby research centre come to the live location and examine the issue carefully."
Another fisherman, Arjun Bhai Parmar said, "These guidelines have been issued for pond fish farmers as they have to follow the rules to keep their product disease-free."
Norms And Regulations For Approval And Operation Of Farms:
Eligibility criteria for farms: Aquaculture farmers need to submit an application in Form I of the said rules to the Sub-Divisional Level Committee or District-Level Committee concerned, duly enclosing the required documents as specified in the Schedule II of the said rules, along with payment of registration fee as specified in the Schedule I of the said rules, for registration of farms of indigenous shrimp in accordance with the procedure laid down in rule 9 of the said rules.
The inspection team authorised by the Authority will inspect the farm as per the procedure laid down in rule 10 of the said rules. Based on its recommendation regarding the suitability of the facility for farming of indigenous shrimp, applications shall be processed by the Secretary of the Authority, for consideration of the Authority for registering the farms for farming of indigenous shrimp.
Farms will establish biosecurity measures such as fencing, reservoir ponds for water treatment, bird-scare, separate implements for each of the ponds, and will be managed by personnel who are trained or experienced in the management of biosecurity measures.
In case of any outbreak of disease, distress harvesting will only be done through netting and the water will be chlorinated and dechlorinated before release into drainage system.
Application Criteria For Registration Of Hatchery For Indigenous Shrimp:
As per the government notification, hatcheries engaged or intending to be engaged in indigenous shrimp seed production, having the required biosecurity facilities and in-house quarantine facility as specified by the CAA, will be eligible to apply for registration under the Coastal Aquaculture Authority Act, 2005 (24 of 2005) (hereinafter referred as the said Act) and the Coastal Aquaculture Authority Rules, 2024 (hereinafter referred to as the said rules) to procure indigenous shrimp broodstock or to acquire it from indigenous domesticated source and to produce and sell nauplii or post-larvae of these shrimp.
Form II:
The hatchery operator will submit an application in Form II of the rules to the Authority, duly enclosing the required documents as specified in the Schedule II of the said rules and payment of registration fee of Rs 10,000 for registration of hatchery in accordance with the procedure laid down in Rule 9 of the said rules, as per the notification.
Shrimp Seed:
Approval of the hatchery for rearing indigenous shrimp seed will be given by the Authority after due inspection of the hatchery facilities by a team constituted by the Authority for this purpose in accordance with the procedure laid down in Rrule 11 of the said rules, it states.
Hatchery Facilities:
The hatchery facilities will have strict biosecurity control through physical separation or isolation of the different production facilities or isolation through the construction of barriers and implementation of process and product flow controls, the guidelines mentioned.
Sanitary Requirement:
Entry to the hatchery will be restricted to the personnel assigned to work exclusively in this area and a record of personnel entering the facility will be maintained by the security personnel. The entry of any person including staff will be allowed only after taking a shower and wearing working clothes and boots before entering the facility. The same procedure shall be followed at the end of the working shift, it added.
Also Read
Protecting Marine Life: Centre Proposes TED Installation To Reduce By-Catch And Save Turtles