Govt Indifferent As Farmers Sink Deeper Into Debt: Rahul On Maha Farmer Suicides

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Modi government over farmer suicides in Maharashtra, saying that it remains indifferent to farmers' plight, even as they are sinking deeper into debt every day.

In a post on X in Hindi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha accused the government of ignoring farmers' demands for a loan waiver and a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

On Wednesday, opposition members walked out of the Maharashtra Assembly twice over issues of farmer suicides and non-payment of dues to soybean cultivators in the state.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar claimed in the assembly that 767 farmers committed suicide in Maharashtra between January and March this year. While 200 cases were declared ineligible for aid, inquiries are pending in 194 cases, he said.

Gandhi also shared a screenshot of a news report which put the number of farmer suicides in Maharashtra in the first three months at 767.

"Think about it... in just 3 months, 767 farmers committed suicide in Maharashtra. Is this just a statistic? No. These are 767 destroyed homes. 767 families that will never be able to recover. And the government? It is silent. It is watching indifferently," the former Congress president said.