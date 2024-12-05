ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Hospital Staff In Chhattisgarh's Durg Caught Having Chicken Party During Duty Hours

Durg: In a surprising turn of events, staff at Kanharpuri Government Hospital in Durg district were caught on camera hosting a chicken party during duty hours, locking the hospital before its scheduled closing time. Villagers reported that the hospital, which is supposed to operate from 10 am to 4 pm, was shut at 2 pm on Wednesday for the party.

The shocking footage revealed that the patient ward was transformed into a kitchen, with stretchers used to store chicken and spices. Beds were converted into dining spaces where rice was being served, and staff were seen waiting with plates to enjoy the meal.

Those allegedly involved in the incident include Dr Praful Dhiwar, Medical Officer Dhamdha, Richa Meshram, BPM Dhamdha, Satish Dhoke, Block Account Manager, GS Udde, Block Extension Training Officer, Sanjay, Rural Health Officer, and several other staff members. When questioned, the staff claimed the chicken was brought from a nearby wedding.