Govt Hospital Driver Drops Woman, Her Mother and Newborn On Road In West Bengal

Katwa (West Bengal): Official apathy comes to the fore time and again. When the health department, which is supposed to provide health care to the poor, sometimes shows negligence leaving the needy in the lurch. Ambulance drivers in government hospitals, who have to render service freely to the patients and their attendants, seek extra payment and if they do not pay they will not attend to them properly.

Yet another incident of an ambulance driver's negligence came to light in West Bengal. This time allegation was levelled against the driver of the government maternity hospital in West Bengal, who dropped the woman, her mother and newborn on the road, as they did not pay extra money to take them to their destination. A complaint has been lodged with the hospital superintendent against the driver.

The incident was reported in Katwa area of ​​East Burdwan district. Nargis Khatun's in-laws belong to Dharsona village of Katwa. As she was carrying, she came to his father's house in Arjundihi a month ago when the delivery date approached, she was admitted to Katwa Hospital last Thursday and gave birth to a baby girl and was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

Later, arrangements were made to take her home by ambulance belonging to the Katwa Government Hospital. But, the driver of that ambulance left for his home leaving the newborn, the woman and her mother Asrupi Begum in the lurch as they did not pay the extra money demanded by the driver.

A local person came to know about the incident and informed the Katwa Hospital superintendent. On receiving the information, the hospital superintendent sent another ambulance and the two women and the newborn were sent home in that ambulance.

Asrupi Begum in her complaint said, "The driver was supposed to take them to their from the hospital, but after reaching Panchanantala, the ambulance driver did not want to go further as the road was inundated with rainwater. When she requested, he demanded more money. But, we have only Rs 50, we could not pay him. Hence, were forced to alight from the vehicle."

Hospital Superintendent Biplab Mandal said, "The women and newborn were sent to their home in another ambulance. Action will be taken after launching a probe into the incident."

