Govt Has Stopped Talking About Present, Now Selling Dreams Of 2047: Rahul

New Delhi: The 11 years of the Narendra Modi government have witnessed no accountability but only propaganda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Monday and said the BJP-led Centre has stopped talking about the present and is selling dreams of 2047 now.

Gandhi's attack on the Centre came after at least four passengers were killed and six injured as they fell off an overcrowded local train in Maharashtra's Thane district.

In a post in Hindi on X, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "While the Modi government is celebrating 11 years of 'service', the reality of the country is reflected in the tragic news coming from Mumbai -- several people died after falling from a train."

The Indian Railways is the backbone of the lives of crores of people but today, it has become a symbol of insecurity, congestion and chaos, he alleged. Gandhi said: "11 years of Modi government -- no accountability, no change, only propaganda. The government has stopped talking about 2025 and is now selling dreams of 2047."

"Who will look into what the country is facing today? I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery," he added. In another post, the former Congress chief claimed that in Madhya Pradesh, 19-year-old Pankaj Prajapati was allegedly shot dead in public only because he, being a Dalit, had demanded his share of rights.

"FIR was not registered, post-mortem was postponed -- because the guilty leader is sitting in the lap of power and the power belongs to the Manuwadi and anti-Bahujan BJP," he alleged. "The 11 years of the Modi government have been full of humiliation, violence and discrimination against Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes and minorities," Gandhi further claimed.

The conspiracy to institutionally make them second-class citizens and keep them away from the mainstream is continuing, the Congress leader alleged. "The culprits should be arrested immediately and given the harshest punishment. I stand with the Prajapati family and every Bahujan of the country. This is a fight for respect, justice and equality and we will win this fight at all costs," he said.