Jodhpur: Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that the BJP led Central government had “nothing to hide” over 'Operation Sindoor' saying the Opposition would get answers to their questions in the upcoming monsoon session.

Speaking to media persons in Rajasthan's Jodhpur during a visit, Shekhawat said, “The opposition has no need to worry, as the monsoon session is going to start in the next 20-25 days and then they will get a full opportunity to ask questions. The government has nothing to hide”.

Govt Has Nothing To Hide, Opposition Will Get Answers To Every Question In Monsoon Session: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (ETV Bharat)

Over the opposition's demand to call a special session in Parliament on 'Operation Sindoor', Shekhawat said, "In democracy, there is enough arrangement to ask questions in both the houses of Parliament. Efforts will be made to answer every question of the opposition."

The union minister accused the Opposition of lacking concrete issues, “so they fuel such controversies to attract attention”.

Hitting out at the opposition parties, he said that the statements of some opposition leaders were “ridiculous”. "Sometimes they say that PM Modi speaks a lot and when he does not speak, they say that he remains silent." He stated that the opposition “should decide what exactly they want to hear from the Prime Minister”. Praising the armed forces for 'Operation Sindoor', Shekhawat said, "The whole world has seen India's valor with amazement."

Over India's participation in BRICS, Shekhawat said that India had got a “new identity in the world in the last 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. "Now be it any international platform, India cannot be ignored."