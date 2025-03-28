Govt Grants One-Year Work Permit To French Journalist

New Delhi: India has granted a work permit to French journalist Vanessa Dougnac, allowing her to resume her job as a foreign correspondent based in the national capital. The government has granted Dougnac a work permit for one year. "I am very pleased that my professional rights as a journalist to work in India have been reinstated," Dougnac said in a statement in Paris.

She had to leave India in February last year after the government gave her a two-week notice revoking her Overseas Citizen of India card. "I acknowledge and welcome the decision of the Indian authorities and will reflect on my next steps," she said. The Asia program of the Committee to Protect Journalists welcomed "the Indian government's decision to reinstate journalist Vanessa Dougnac's work permit, a step towards supporting press freedom".