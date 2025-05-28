ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Going All Out To Ensure Tribal Welfare, Says Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram

New Delhi: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram said the Centre is taking all possible measures to ensure the development of the tribals in the country. Interacting with the media at his official residence in the national capital, Oram said the ministry is taking all-round initiatives in bridging the gap in the field of development of different tribes.

He also said that the Centre has approved the commemoration of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh, from 15th November 2024 to 15th November 2025.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has outlined a year-long celebration with states/Union Territories conducting National Level Events and State Level Events through the Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) across the country, he said.

Oram said this annual celebration honours the contributions of tribal leaders and communities to India's freedom struggle and nation-building. Referring to PM-JANMAN, Oram said it stands as a transformative policy-level initiative aimed at fostering the holistic development of 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) across 18 States and one Union Territory.

The Minister also informed that the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has implemented several transformative initiatives to enhance the quality of education, infrastructure, and holistic development of tribal students, particularly in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS).