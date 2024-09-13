ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Decides To Rename Port Blair As Sri Vijaya Puram: Amit Shah

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the decision has been taken to make the country free from the colonial imprints, as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have an unparalleled place in the nation's freedom struggle and history.

New Delhi: The government has decided to rename Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday. Port Blair is the capital city of the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Shah also said that the decision has been taken to free the nation from the colonial imprints as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have an "unparalleled place" in the country's freedom struggle and history.

"Inspired by the vision of PM @narendramodi Ji, to free the nation from the colonial imprints, today we have decided to rename Port Blair as "Sri Vijaya Puram"," Shah wrote on 'X'.

The home minister said while the earlier name had a colonial legacy, Sri Vijaya Puram symbolises the victory achieved in India's freedom struggle and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands' unique role in it.

He said the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have an "unparalleled place" in the freedom struggle and history, and the island territory that once served as the naval base of the Chola Empire is now poised to be the critical base for India's strategic and development aspirations.

"It is also the place that hosted the first unfurling of our Tiranga by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ji and also the cellular jail in which Veer Savarkar Ji and other freedom fighters struggled for an independent nation," he said.

TAGGED:

PORTBLAIR RENAME SRI VIJAYA PURAMPORT BLAIR TO BE SRI VIJAYA PURAM

