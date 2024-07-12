June 25 to Be Observed As Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas To Mark 'Horrors of Emergency': Amit Shah

New Delhi: June 25, the day on which Emergency was declared in India in 1975, will be observed as the 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' and the Central government has taken a decision in this regard, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

The 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' will be observed to keep the people vigilant against the horrors of emergency thereby preventing any attempts to repeat such a situation once again in a democratic country like India, said Shah. The day will also remember the huge contributions of countless people who fought against the government in those painful days, the minister said.

Also, the Centre has issued a gazette notification, stating that there was "gross abuse of power by the government of the day and people of India were subjected to excesses and atrocities during the emergency. Stating that the people of India have abiding faith in the Constitution and the power of its resilient democracy, the gazette notification said that 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' will aim to make the people of India rededicate themselves not to support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah said emergency was imposed on the people of India at that time in a "brazen display of a dictatorial mindset" and the then government led by Indira Gandhi strangled the soul of India's democracy by doing so.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, "The Government of India has decided to observe the 25th of June every year as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas.' This day will commemorate the massive contributions of all those who endured the inhuman pains of the 1975 Emergency." He further said, "The decision made by the government led by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji is intended to honour the spirit of millions who struggled to revive democracy despite facing inexplicable persecution at the hands of an oppressive government."