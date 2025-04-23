Government Data Says 138 Terrorists Are Active In Jammu & Kashmir Region

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Security agencies investigating the dastardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir believe it was carried out by members of the terrorist organisations presently active in the region. According to the government data available with ETV Bharat, atleast 133 to 138 local and foreign terrorists are active in the region.

In the Kashmir Valley, at least 65 foreign and 13 local terrorists are operating, whereas 52 to 57 foreign and three local terrorists are active in the Jammu region, the report claims.

According to sources, four terrorists unleashed bullets on tourists in the Baisaran tourist spot of Pahalgam. "The incident might have been carried out jointly by foreign and local terrorists," an official privy to the development told this correspondent.

As per initial investigation, the agencies have identified four terrorists — Aadil Guree, Asif Sheikh alias Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha — for their involvement in the attack. "The security agencies have launched a massive manhunt to nab the terrorists," the official said, adding that the terrorists might be members of the Falcon Squad, a wing of the Resistance Front.

Challenge for Security Agencies

Despite a massive manhunt launched by the security agencies to nab the terrorists, the involvement of the overground workers of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) has been posing a major challenge in the anti-terror operation. "We suspect that the terrorists who conducted the attack got support from the overground workers, who might have done the reconnaissance before the attack," the official said.

Investigation further revealed that LeT deputy commander, Saifullah Kasuri, was the mastermind. In the recent past, Kasuri visited the army camps in the Punjab province of Pakistan, Khaibar Phaktun and interacted with the Pakistan Army officials and ISI.

The Falcon Squad has become a major cause of concern for the security agencies engaged in anti-terror operations in J&K. The role of the squad came to the fore following its involvement in various terrorist activities. The terrorist wing was involved in grenade attacks in several locations, including Baramulla. "The members of the Falcon Squad always hit soft targets and populated areas, so that such an attack can have maximum damage. They come with weapons, attack and escape," the official said.

Officials investigating other terror incidents claim that terrorist organisations, including LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) have been radicalising youths online and recruiting them for selective killings in J&K.

Terrorist Camps in Dense Forest

Dense forests in the Kashmir region are being scanned by security agencies following the information that the terrorist organisations are setting up camps in several inaccessible areas. In March, security agencies busted hideouts of Pakistan-based terrorist organisations, besides apprehending a few terrorists.

On March 12, two terrorist associates were apprehended by a team of CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police and 13 Rajasthan Rifles from Gundbal forest at Bandipora district. Two Chinese grenades, including an AK 47 magazine, 18 rounds, a pistol with a magazine and eight rounds were seized from their possession.

On March 26, a terrorist hideout was busted in Namlan forest in Baramulla district with the seizure of IEDs and grenades. The security agencies also neutralised one foreign terrorist in the Kupwara district on March 17 and confiscated an AK-46 rifle, four magazines, eight rounds, one wrist watch and other incriminating materials.