Govt Committed To Promote Sanskrit In The Country: Amit Shah At 'Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivir'

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Sanskrit had a bright future in India after decades of slavery.

The Home Minister was addressing the closing ceremony of 1008th 'Sanskrit Sambhashan Shivir' organized by Sanskrit Bharati, at North Campus of Delhi University in New Delhi on Sunday.

Over apprehensions that a conspiracy was hatched to hurt Sanskrit during the “slavery period”, Shah said, “The conspiracy began much before the dark period of slavery”.

“Like the downfall, it will take time to uplift the language. Time is ripe for the growth of Sanskrit. Be it the government or public, we are all committed to the propagation of Sanskrit,” he said.

“When you start speaking in Sanskrit, you start to think in Sanskrit. Then you will realise that this language is not coming from my tongue, but my soul”.

The Home Minister said that the work that Sanskrit Bharati has started since 1981 is bearing fruits. “There is only victory in sight, there is no defeat. The solution to all problems is hidden in the storehouse of knowledge of Sanskrit”.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who was also present on the occasion, said that Sanskrit was the “divine language and binds the whole of India in one thread”.

“The language of our ancient universities was also Sanskrit, be it Takshila, Nalanda or Brahmashila. All these universities were known for Sanskrit language”.