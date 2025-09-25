ETV Bharat / bharat

Government Cancels FCRA Licence Of Organisation Founded By Activist Wangchuk Over Financial 'Irregularities'

Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk speaks after protest erupted regarding the demand to advance the proposed talks with the Centre on extension of Sixth Schedule as well as statehood to Ladakh, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Centre has cancelled the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) (FCRA) certificate of Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), founded by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, a day after four civilians were killed after protests erupted over the demand of statehood and Scheduled Tribe Act in Leh district of Ladakh Union Territory.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order today citing that the FCRA registration certificate of the association is liable to be cancelled in exercise of poweru/s 14 of the FCRA for violations.

Wanghuk, along with the Leh Apex Body (LAB), was spearheading a hunger strike in Leh against the Centre for delaying talks on the grant of statehood and scheduled tribe status to Ladakh UT.

However, on September 24, violent protests erupted in Leh town, in which four protesters were killed and dozens injured due to firing on demonstrations. The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta blamed the protesters for arson and torching a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle. The authorities in Leh imposed curfew to control the situation. The Centre had blamed Wangchuk for engineering the clashes.

Meanwhile, Kargil district observed a Bangh today in solidairty and support of Leh. In a statement, Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) said it expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the people of Kargil for their overwhelming support in making today's Kargil Bandh an extraordinary success.

"This call was not only to press for the crucial four-point agenda submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, but also to express solidarity with the people of Leh, who faced a brutal crackdown by the authorities yesterday, leading to the tragic loss of four young lives and leaving several others injured," KDA said in a statement.