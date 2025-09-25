Government Cancels FCRA Licence Of Organisation Founded By Activist Wangchuk Over Financial 'Irregularities'
The action of the ministry was based on several alleged discrepancies detected in the accounts of the organisation including a fund transfer from Sweden.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 8:02 PM IST|
Updated : September 25, 2025 at 8:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has cancelled the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) (FCRA) certificate of Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), founded by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, a day after four civilians were killed after protests erupted over the demand of statehood and Scheduled Tribe Act in Leh district of Ladakh Union Territory.
The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order today citing that the FCRA registration certificate of the association is liable to be cancelled in exercise of poweru/s 14 of the FCRA for violations.
Wanghuk, along with the Leh Apex Body (LAB), was spearheading a hunger strike in Leh against the Centre for delaying talks on the grant of statehood and scheduled tribe status to Ladakh UT.
However, on September 24, violent protests erupted in Leh town, in which four protesters were killed and dozens injured due to firing on demonstrations. The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta blamed the protesters for arson and torching a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle. The authorities in Leh imposed curfew to control the situation. The Centre had blamed Wangchuk for engineering the clashes.
Meanwhile, Kargil district observed a Bangh today in solidairty and support of Leh. In a statement, Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) said it expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the people of Kargil for their overwhelming support in making today's Kargil Bandh an extraordinary success.
"This call was not only to press for the crucial four-point agenda submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, but also to express solidarity with the people of Leh, who faced a brutal crackdown by the authorities yesterday, leading to the tragic loss of four young lives and leaving several others injured," KDA said in a statement.
"We stand firmly with our Apex leaders and the people of Leh at this critical juncture. This is a joint struggle, and we remain determined to carry it forward peacefully, democratically, and unitedly. We firmly demand a Judicial Inquiry into the recent violence in Leh, which has tragically resulted in several casualties," it said.
"We call upon the Government of India to respect the democratic aspirations of the people of Ladakh. Immediately engage with the leadership and act with wisdom and sensitivity, in the interest of the region and mutual dignity. Put an end to the witch-hunting of Apex youth leaders or any individual in Ladakh without just cause, and instead demonstrate restraint and responsibility. Finally, the KDA has been informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has scheduled a preparatory meeting on 27th September 2025 in New Delhi, where three members each from the KDA and the LAB will participate. We are hopeful that these engagements will remain fruitful and productive here," it said.
KDA and LAB have been jointly protesting for the demand of statehood, sixth scheduled status to Ladakh, carving out of one more parliamentary seat in the UT. The bodies held several rounds of parleys with the Centre, but have been pressing for statehood and sixth scheduled status.
Ladakh, which was part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was separated on August 5, 2019 as UT, when Article 370 was abrogated and Jammu and Kashmir downgraded into two UTs.
