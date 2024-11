ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Bans Meghalaya-Based Insurgent Group HNLC

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday declared Meghalaya-based insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) a banned organisation for five years for its involvement in violent incidents and carrying out activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty and integrity.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said the Central government is of the opinion that the HNLC has declared objective for secession of areas in the Meghalaya, largely inhabited by Khasi and Jaintia tribes, and continued intimidation and bullying of the civilian population to extort funds for their organisation.

It said the group is also maintaining links with other insurgent groups of the northeastern region for carrying out extortion and intimidation and indulged in 48 criminal cases, including several cases of explosions or planting of explosives in Meghalaya, during the period from November 2019 to June 2024.