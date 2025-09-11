ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt, Auto Industry Need To Work Together To Achieve Self-Reliance In Entire Value Chain: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed on the need of the government and the automobile industry to work together to achieve "true self-reliance" across the entire manufacturing value chain as India moves towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

In his written address to the annual convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Modi said as India advances towards global leadership in green and smart transportation, opportunities for investment and collaboration are immense.

The automobile industry, a key driver of the economy, has significantly improved mobility and quality of life and has been torchbearer of Make in India initiative, the prime minister said in his message read out by SIAM President, Shailesh Chandra.

"As we move towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', it is essential for the government and industry to work together to achieve true self-reliance across the entire automobile manufacturing value chain."

