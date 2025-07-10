ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Approves Rs 1,066 Cr To 6 Disaster-Hit States; Total Rs 8,000 Cr To 19 States In '25: Shah

New Delhi: The Centre has approved Rs 1,066.80 crore for flood and landslide affected states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala and Uttarakhand as part of the central share under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday. Shah also said that the Narendra Modi government stands resolutely beside the states in all situations like flood, landslide and cloudburst.

"Today the central government has approved Rs 1,066.80 crore for flood and landslide affected states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala and Uttarakhand as part of the central share under SDRF," he wrote on 'X'.

The home minister said apart from the financial aid, providing all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite National Disaster Response Force, Army and Air Force, has been the priority of the government.

Among the six flood affected states, Assam received Rs 375.60 crore, Rs 29.20 crore was given to Manipur, Rs 30.40 crore to Meghalaya, Rs 22.80 crore to Mizoram, Rs 153.20 crore to Kerala and Rs 455.60 crore to Uttarakhand as the central share from SDRF, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.