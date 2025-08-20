ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Approves Procurement Of 97 Tejas Jets For IAF

New Delhi: The government has approved the proposed procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas fighter jets and six advanced airborne early-warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft for the Indian Air Force at a cost around Rs 85,000 crore, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The two procurement projects were learnt to have been given the green light by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they said. The Tejas jets will be procured at a cost of around Rs 67,000 crore while the AEW&C project will cost the exchequer around Rs 18,000 crore, it is learnt.

Second-hand Airbus-321 planes bought earlier from Air India by the defence ministry will be used for the AEW&C project that is aimed at enhancing the IAF's surveillance and signal intelligence systems. The procurement of the 97 LCA Tejas (MK-1A) comes nearly four years after the defence ministry sealed another deal involving the indigenously-built jet.