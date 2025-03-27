ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Approves Procurement Of 37.39 Lakh Tons Of Gram, Lentils For 2025 Rabi Season

New Delhi: The government has approved the procurement of 37.39 lakh tonnes of gram and lentils and 28.28 lakh tonnes of mustard for the 2025 rabi marketing season, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

The government will procure the commodities through central nodal agencies Nafed and NCCF under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat being the major growing states. Chouhan said the procurement of pulses includes 27.99 lakh tonnes of gram and 9.40 lakh tonnes of lentil.

He urged state governments to ensure that procurement is not undertaken below the minimum support price (MSP). On kharif (summer) pulses, the minister said tur procurement has reached 2.46 lakh tonnes, benefiting 1.71 lakh farmers. Tur, urad and lentil are being procured from nine states, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.