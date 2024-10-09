ETV Bharat / bharat

Cabinet Approves Rs 17,082 Crore Fortified Rice Initiative To Combat Nutritional Deficiencies

New Delhi: In a landmark decision aimed at improving nutritional security, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the continuation of fortified rice supply under various welfare schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). The initiative will be funded entirely by the Central Government, with a financial implication of ₹17,082 crore from July 2024 to December 2028.

The fortified rice supply program, designed to address the widespread issues of anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies in India, will benefit approximately 80 crore citizens. The initiative complements the Anaemia Mukt Bharat strategy and aligns with the Prime Minister's vision articulated during the 75th Independence Day address.

Since its launch, the rice fortification initiative has expanded its reach significantly. Initially covering Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and PM POSHAN programs in 2022, the program was further extended in 2023 to include 112 Aspirational Districts and 250 districts identified with high stunting incidences. The forthcoming phase in 2024 aims to encompass all remaining districts across the country, reinforcing the commitment to nutritional enhancement.

The initiative is backed by a robust supply chain developed over recent years. Currently, there are 925 fortified rice manufacturers with a combined capacity of 111 lakh metric tons per annum. Additionally, 21,000 rice mills have installed blending facilities, capable of producing 223 lakh metric tons of fortified rice monthly. The program is supported by 232 premix manufacturers with an annual capacity of 75 lakh metric tons, as well as 52 NABL-accredited labs dedicated to fortified rice testing.