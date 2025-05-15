ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Appoints Tushar Mehta-Headed Team Of Lawyers For Trial Against Tahawwur Rana

New Delhi: The government has appointed a team of lawyers headed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to conduct the trial against Pakistani-Canadian terrorist Tahawwur Hussain Rana in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case.

In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the appointment has been made exercising the powers conferred under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The central government hereby appoints a team of Special Public Prosecutors headed by Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General of India with S V Raju, Additional Solicitor General along with Dayan Krishnan, Senior Advocate and Narender Mann, advocate for conducting trial and other matters related to the case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI on behalf of the NIA before the NIA Special Courts at Delhi, High Court of Delhi and Supreme Court of India for three years or till the completion of trial of the said case, whichever is earlier, the notification said.