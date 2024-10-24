ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Aims To Develop 50 More Airports In 5 Years: Civil Aviation Minister

Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the govt aims to set up 50 more airports in the next five years.

Govt Aims To Develop 50 More Airports In 5 Years: Civil Aviation Minister
File photo of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu (IANS)
By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said the government aims to set up 50 more airports in the next five years and pitched for further developing the country's airport ecosystem that will also help in boosting job creation. In the last 10 years, the number of airports has doubled to 157.

Naidu said that 50 more airports are expected to be developed in the next five years and 200 more in the next 20 years. The minister was speaking after inaugurating the Airbus India and South Asia Headquarters - Training Centre in the national capital.

He also stressed the need to further develop the airport ecosystem that will help boost job creation and commercial activities. Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam said the air passenger traffic in the country is expected to double in the next five years from 220 million, which was achieved last year.

K RAMMOHAN NAIDU

