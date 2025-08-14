ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Accommodation For Kejriwal: Delhi HC To Hear AAP's Plea On August 25

As per allotment guidelines, the president of a recognised national party is entitled to a government residence in Delhi if he doesn't own a house.

A file photo of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
A file photo of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 14, 2025 at 7:10 PM IST

Updated : August 14, 2025 at 7:31 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on August 25 the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) plea seeking allotment of residential accommodation to its national convenor and former Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, in the national capital.

Justice Sachin Datta adjourned the matter for a detailed hearing of the petition, seeking directions to the Centre to allot accommodation to Kejriwal. The petition said under the guidelines for allotment of accommodation from the general pool to political parties, the president of a recognised national party was entitled to one government residence in Delhi, provided they neither own a house nor have been allotted one in any other official capacity.

"All pre-conditions are met. There is a national convenor, who is also the national president. We are requesting a centrally located residence," senior advocate Rahul Mehra for AAP said. Mehra informed the court that AAP had first written to the authorities on September 20 last year, followed by a reminder, but nothing happened.

He said a previous bench granted the party office space when it lacked one, and the current request was for residential accommodation. The petition notes Kejriwal vacated his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road on October 4 after stepping down as the chief minister. Since then, he has been staying at the official residence of another party member near Mandi House, it added.

Also Read:

  1. Delhi Govt Destroying Drain Desiltation Documents To Hide Corruption: Saurabh Bharadwaj
  2. Delhi CM Slams Previous AAP Govt Over CAG Report, Alleges Misuse Of Public Money For 'Free' Schemes

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on August 25 the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) plea seeking allotment of residential accommodation to its national convenor and former Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, in the national capital.

Justice Sachin Datta adjourned the matter for a detailed hearing of the petition, seeking directions to the Centre to allot accommodation to Kejriwal. The petition said under the guidelines for allotment of accommodation from the general pool to political parties, the president of a recognised national party was entitled to one government residence in Delhi, provided they neither own a house nor have been allotted one in any other official capacity.

"All pre-conditions are met. There is a national convenor, who is also the national president. We are requesting a centrally located residence," senior advocate Rahul Mehra for AAP said. Mehra informed the court that AAP had first written to the authorities on September 20 last year, followed by a reminder, but nothing happened.

He said a previous bench granted the party office space when it lacked one, and the current request was for residential accommodation. The petition notes Kejriwal vacated his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road on October 4 after stepping down as the chief minister. Since then, he has been staying at the official residence of another party member near Mandi House, it added.

Also Read:

  1. Delhi Govt Destroying Drain Desiltation Documents To Hide Corruption: Saurabh Bharadwaj
  2. Delhi CM Slams Previous AAP Govt Over CAG Report, Alleges Misuse Of Public Money For 'Free' Schemes
Last Updated : August 14, 2025 at 7:31 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ARVIND KEJRIWALAAM AADMI PARTYRESIDENTIAL ACCOMMODATIONPARTY OFFICE SPACEDELHI HIGH COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Analysis | India-US Defence Ties Must Be Kept Away From Tariff Battle

7 Weekend Spots In Telangana You Can Plan To Visit Last-Minute This August 15 Weekend

Kerala Weavers Design Traditional Onakkodi For PM Modi, Union Ministers Ahead Of Onam

5 Health Tests Every Working Professional Should Take, According To A Pathologist

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.