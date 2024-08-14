ETV Bharat / bharat

Govind Mohan Appointed As New Home Secretary

Senior IAS officer Govind Mohan was appointed the next Union Home Secretary, succeeding Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Wednesday. Mohan has been serving as Secretary, the Ministry of Culture, and will join as an Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday announced the appointment of Govind Mohan as the new home secretary. The appointment committee of the cabinet has approved the appointment of Mohan, IAS (SK:89) secretary, ministry of Culture, as an officer on special duty in the Ministry of Home Affairs with immediate effect.

"The officer will take over as home secretary, ministry of Home Affairs, vice Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS (AM:84) on completion of his tenure on 22.8.2024," an order issued by the appointment committee of the cabinet said. Earlier, Bhalla was given an extension for one year. The extension was given on August 4, 2023, up to August 22, 2024.

