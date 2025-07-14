Governor's Delay In Assent To Bills: Centre Opposes Kerala's Stand To Withdraw Plea In SC

New Delhi: The apex court on Monday adjourned till July 25 the hearing on pleas filed by the Kerala government against the Governor over delay in approving bills passed by the state assembly. The matter came up before the division bench of Justices PS Narasimha and AS Chandurkar, which decided to defer the matter after Attorney General (AG) R Venkataramani sought time.

During the hearing, senior advocate KK Venugopal for the Kerala government contended that he would withdraw the plea, submitting that the issue had become infructuous against the backdrop of the recent Supreme Court judgment in the case of Tamil Nadu Governor.

However, Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed this submission and requested the bench to await the top court's decision on the reference of the president under Article 143 of the Constitution over the grant of assent to bills. Mehta said the current petition could also be referred for tagging along with the presidential reference.

Terming the opposition to the withdrawal of the pleas as "strange", Venugopal said, "Why are my lords hesitant for the state to withdraw the petition? There has to be some rationale...this only means both parties will charge money." To this, the bench remarked, "We will make it very clear, tentatively there can't be an objection to withdrawal."

On April 22, Venkataramani had told the top court that the April 8 verdict in the case regarding Tamil Nadu Governor on pending bills does not cover the facts in a plea filed by the Kerala government over the delay in clearing the bills by the Governor. The apex court had said that it would examine whether the recent judgment on a plea by Tamil Nadu fixing timelines for the grant of assent to bills covered the issues raised by the Kerala government in its pleas.

The Kerala government moved the top court, claiming inaction of the Governor in connection with several bills passed by the state legislature and presented for his assent under Article 200 of the Constitution. In 2023, the top court had expressed displeasure over the then Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan "sitting" for two years on bills passed by the state legislature.