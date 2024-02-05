West Bengal Governor Called for New Report on Sandeshkhali Case after Meeting with Amit Shah

Kolkata (West Bengal): The West Bengal Raj Bhavan has taken strict action in connection with the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose called for a new report in connection with the case. According to a highly-placed source, a letter was sent from Raj Bhavan on Monday. This letter has been sent to West Bengal Chief Secretary B P Gopalika and a detailed report has been sought.

Meanwhile, on February 1, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose went to New Delhi and held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources further claimed that a decision has been taken to take strict action against those who broke the law and attacked ED officials.

Sources added that the West Bengal Governor and Union Home Minister discussed in detail all the steps that have been taken so far and all the steps that can be taken in the future.

Earlier, Governor C V Ananda Bose had assured that strict action would be taken regarding the specific incident - the attack on ED officials - that happened in West Bengal.

Raj Bhawan sources said that the law will take its course of action. "Therefore, several steps have already been taken per the law and rules. Today's report is part of it," added Raj Bhavan sources.

It has been over a month since ED officers were attacked. It is also understood that the West Bengal Governor had discussed the overall situation in West Bengal with the Union Home Minister. Sources said that it was agreed in the meeting that the "culprits" of the incident of attack on ED officers would be punished as per the law.