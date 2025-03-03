ETV Bharat / bharat

Government Approves Upgradation Of IRCTC, IRFC To Navratna CPSE

New Delhi: The Central government has approved the upgradation of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) to the Navratna CPSE status, making the respective corporations as the 25th Navratna and 26th Navratna among the country's CPSEs.

According to a senior official of the Indian Railways, the IRCTC is a Ministry of Railways CPSE with an annual turnover of Rs 4,270.18 crore, PAT of Rs 1,111.26 crore and a Net worth of Rs 3,229.97 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

Similarly, the Central government has also approved the upgradation of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) to the Navratna CPSE status, making it the 26th Navratna among the CPSEs.