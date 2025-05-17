ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt To Send Delegations For Diplomatic Outreach To Expose Pakistan On Terrorism

New Delhi: As part of a major diplomatic offensive, the government will send several all-party delegations to different countries, starting next week, to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on the world forum.

The exercise is aimed at presenting India's stance against Pakistan on terror comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor -- the Indian offensive against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Senior leaders, including MPs, of various parties from both the ruling and the opposition, have been sounded out by the government and some parties have also given their go-ahead to the presence of their members for the diplomatic exercise. Sources said some former ministers would lead the delegations of MPs from different parties to a cluster of countries across the world.

Each delegation is likely to have seven to eight members and may visit four to five countries, they added. While there was no clarity on the exact number of delegations or their members, some leaders said more than 30 MPs could be included in the outreach exercise. The delegations will visit different countries for a period of 10 days. The MPs will visit different blocs of countries, as earmarked by the government.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will brief the MPs before they depart. Among the parties whose MPs will be part of the delegation are the BJP, Congress, TMC, DMK, NCP (SP), JDU, BJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), CPI(M), and some others, the sources said.

A leader of a party that has been sounded out for the exercise said they were told to be ready to leave by May 22-23 for a period of 10 days and that the MEA would be in touch with them to provide the necessary details, including the itinerary.

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP from Odisha, Aparajita Sarangi, are among the ruling party members to be part of the delegations, the sources said. Former Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Rajiv Pratap Rudy, BJP MPs Samik Bhattacharya and Brij Lal are also expected to be part of the delegations.

At least four MPs from the Congress, besides members of other parties, have been tapped by the government about the diplomatic exercise. Congress MPs included in the government's list are Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Salman Khurshid and Amar Singh, and the party has confirmed it would be a part of the delegations, the sources said.