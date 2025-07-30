ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Taking Steps To Curb Cyber Crimes: Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia told the Lok Sabha that the communications and home ministries have taken four to five major measures to deal with cyber crimes.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia at the Parliament House during the Monsoon Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 24, 2025.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia at the Parliament House during the Monsoon Session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2025

New Delhi: The government is taking various measures, including setting up a Digital Intelligence Platform, to curb cyber crimes, and international spoof calls have also come down, Union Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday. He told the Lok Sabha that the communications and home ministries have taken four to five major measures to deal with cyber crimes.

The Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) brings various stakeholders together. It has co-opted 620 institutions, including 570 banks, police institutions of 36 states and investigating agencies, Scindia said during the Question Hour. Elaborating on the measures taken, the minister also said that international spoofed calls have come down by 97 per cent.

A Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) software is being used wherein the data about individuals doing fraud with banks is categorised into various categories. The details are provided to all the banks, and the transactions of such individuals are blocked, he said. Responding to a supplementary question, Scindia said state-owned BSNL and MTNL are back on the road to recovery. The minister mentioned the review meeting of BSNL this week and said a business plan will be prepared, especially for each business circle.

(With PTI Inputs)

