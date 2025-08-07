Government Takes Steps To Familiarise Farmers With Digital Agriculture, Disseminate Advance Information

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The government is taking various steps to familiarise farmers with digital agriculture and disseminate advanced information by roping up social media platforms for better outreach. In addition, Kisan e-Mitra, which is a voice-based Artificial Intelligence chatbot developed to assist farmers with responding to farmers’ queries.

As per the government, the farmers are being trained to familiarise themselves with digital agriculture, including the use of technologies such as sensors, drones, and precision irrigation systems to help improve the yield and quality of their crops.

“The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DA&FW) is implementing a Central Sector Scheme, "Mass Media Support to Agriculture Extension" to create awareness and dissemination of scheme benefits among the farming community across the country, including agri-based entrepreneurs in India. In addition, Audio-Visual spots are being used to broadcast and telecast information about the DA&FW schemes,” Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ramnath Thakur said.

“The publicity and awareness campaigns are carried out through outdoor publicity. In addition, social media platforms Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, YouTube, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, and Public App are also being used for better outreach to farmers,” Thakur informed Lok Sabha.

Describing the information dissemination system, Dr. RS Bana, Senior Scientist, ICAR-IARI, told ETV Bharat, “About 200 Agriculture Technology Information Centres are installed in ICAR and State Agriculture Universities across the country to provide accurate information and advisories to farmers.”

‘Kisan e-Mitra’ is a voice-based AI-powered chatbot developed to assist farmers with responses to their queries. This solution supports 11 regional languages and is evolving to assist with other government programs.

“At present, Kisan e-Mitra handles over 20,000 farmer queries daily, and so far, more than 95 lakh queries have been answered. Similarly, the National Pest Surveillance System, for tackling the loss of produce due to climate change, utilizes AI and Machine Learning to detect pest infestation in crop issues, enabling timely intervention for healthier crops that currently used by over 10,000 extension workers, allows farmers to capture images of pests to help them mitigate pest attacks and reduce crop losses. At present, it supports 61 crops and over 400 pests,” the Lok Sabha data states.

Pest Surveillance utilises digital technologies such as AI and ML for the identification of pests and diseases and provides real-time crop protection advisory to the farmers in all the States. It includes a user-friendly mobile app and web portal for the identification of pests and diseases in 65 crops, and pest management advisories are being used for 31 major crops. As of now, 10713 pest management advisories have been issued through NPSS for the benefit of farmers in five languages, English, Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi and Odiya, Thakur added.

Support to State Extension Programmes for Extension Reforms (ATMA) Scheme, a Centrally Sponsored Scheme, is presently being implemented in 740 districts of 28 states and 5 UTs which objectives to support State government's efforts and to make available the latest agricultural technologies and good agricultural practices in different thematic areas of agriculture and allied areas including digital agriculture to farmers through different extension activities.

To promote the use of drones in agriculture, the ICAR institutes to date have procured 296 Kisan drones, and organised 27114 Drones Demonstrations for awareness, and a total of 315648 farmers from different states participated in the demonstration programmes.